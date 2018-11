liziebennets:

You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love, I love, I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on. Pride and Prejudice (2005) dir. Joe Wright

Tags: ooh. except I wish it didn't have the addendum. b/c that scene is ridic..