valkyriesbrunnhildes:“Sometimes you think of bravery in the…

“Sometimes you think of bravery in the stereotypical way, maybe in the superhero way of fighting bad guys or jumping from buildings, and I think some of the bravest things to do are the simplest, like honesty. You know? Like for me, Valkyrie, in the movie for example, is not brave because she can fight people bigger than herself. I think she’s brave when she decides to acknowledge the things in her past that really hurt her. When she decides to confront them, you know? That, to me, those are the bravest moments of hers.” – Tessa Thompson (x)