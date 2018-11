This first-cycle Ring-billed Gull (I think; immature gulls amirite?) is extremely proud of their new scapulars.

Carpinteria State Beach, 2018-10-31

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/179633888501.

Tags: birds, rbgu, carpinteria state beach, ring-billed gull, this post's gender-neutral pronoun, brought to you courtesy of, echojar's sense of style, 👍.