Greater Roadrunner (Geococcyx californianus)

Carpinteria, 2018-10-02

Tags: birds, grro, greater roadrunner, roadrunner, pretty sure it's the same roadrunner, that's been living in the carpinteria salt marsh, for the last several years, it likes to hang out, in the silver sands mobile home park, and in the yards of the houses along ash avenue, rob calls him hootie, or her, not sure about hootie's sex, when I took this photo, hootie had just taken a dust bath in this house's driveway, and was i think quite pleased with herself/himself.

