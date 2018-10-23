theashleyclements:

Photos from the SONA screening at WME on Oct 8, 2018

I’m still riding a high from celebrating SONA this week with an incredible screening of the full series with friends, followed by the release of the season finale to the public. Thank you all for your incredible responses to the show. Your enjoyment of the things we create makes all the hard work and late nights it takes to make them all the more worthwhile.

And thanks to Legendary Digital Networks, Geek & Sundry and Alpha for giving SONA a home, where you can binge the full series right now. (Use code SPACE for a 60 day free trial!)