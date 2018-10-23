« theashleyclements: Photos from the SONA screening at WME on Oct…
Photo »

sonseulsoleil: thoughts on American Whoopee: can I headcanon that this exists in the KITR universe,…

sonseulsoleil:

thoughts on American Whoopee: 

  • can I headcanon that this exists in the KITR universe, and James Porter’s hipster ass is super nerdy about it and all of the actors in it? because I am absolutely going to 
  • how many times did sean persaud get slapped in the face in this because it seems like it was a lot 
  • that buster keaton reference….Nice 
  • all of the movie references, actually….NICE 
  • Sinead Persaud wearing glasses and taking them off as if the glasses make her somehow less beautiful?? sure, jan 
  • I love that Blake Silver and Sinead Persaud were….kind of romantic interests??? again, because HG and Lenore still have a very special place in my heart (I miss Poe Party) 
  • sean persaud’s bewildered and uncomfortable facial expression here is the best part of the whole thing: 
image

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/179363934666.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, October 23rd, 2018 at 3:23 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

Logged in as golfequipment. Logout »

 

Skip to toolbar Log Out