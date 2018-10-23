« stephenearp:Unedited autumn
Orange-crowned Warbler (Vermivora celata)Padaro Lane, 2018-10-23

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/179355556406.

Tags: birds, PJH, ocwa, orange-crowned warbler, padaro lane.

