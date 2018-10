shipwreckedcomedy:

Shipwrecked Comedy and American Black Market proudly present: American Whoopee, a silent film comedy sketch. A trailer for a silent film that never was… and probably shouldn't have been, anyways. Written and Created by Sean Persaud & Sinéad Persaud Featuring: Sean Persaud, Sinéad Persaud, Sarah Grace Hart, Mary Kate Wiles, Julia Cho, Ryan Garcia, Christopher Higgins, Blake Silver, and more. Directed by: William J. Stribling

