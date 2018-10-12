snarksandkisses: odinsblog: Get registered. Verify that you…
Get registered. Verify that you are registered to vote. Double check your voter registration status.
After Alabama, it looks like 2018 is already trying to tell us something: ”Close Elections” is gonna be the theme for the next two years.
2018 is coming. Voter turnout wins elections. Every vote counts.
Please – Check your registration status and #VoteBlue in November!
Vote.org – Register to Vote – Check your Registration – Find your Polling Place
Your vote matters!!
