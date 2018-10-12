snarksandkisses: odinsblog: Get registered. Verify that you…

« elzabethpoldark: American Whoopee and a few…familiar shots…

Get registered. Verify that you are registered to vote. Double check your voter registration status.

After Alabama, it looks like 2018 is already trying to tell us something: ”Close Elections” is gonna be the theme for the next two years.

2018 is coming. Voter turnout wins elections. Every vote counts.

Please – Check your registration status and #VoteBlue in November!

Vote.org – Register to Vote – Check your Registration – Find your Polling Place

Your vote matters!!

