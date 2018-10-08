« monthoffearart: “The Bloofer Lady”by Abigail LarsonInstagram |…

September 5, 2018 – Turquoise Jay (Cyanolyca turcosa)

Found from southwestern Colombia, through central Ecuador, to northern Peru, these jays live in mountainous humid cloud forests and elfin forests. Little is known about their diet, but they are thought to feed mostly on insects, foraging in small groups of two to six and often joining mixed-species flocks. They build nests from moss and other materials in forked branches of trees.

