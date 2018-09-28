« thesnadger: When I was in school, one of my art teachers used to say “this world needs more…

Photo

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178549702671.

Tags: birds, noha, on his way to becoming a gray ghost.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, September 28th, 2018 at 12:09 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.