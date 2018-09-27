mostlythemarsh: Lone Tree(Spot the Hawk) Broad-winged Hawk…
Lone Tree
(Spot the Hawk)
Broad-winged Hawk (Buteo platypterus)
#307
Four of them circling together just south of the hawk watch site in Bella Vista Drive. They’re an eastern species that winters in Mexico; this is the time of year when a few wandering youngsters come down the Pacific Flyway. If you’re in the right spot and have a bit of luck you can see them. I was and I did, so I did! Yay! 🙂
