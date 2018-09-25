debunkshy:Chestnut-sided WarblerSPI Convention Center,…

« nutfisk: time out mind
Chestnut-sided Warbler
SPI Convention Center, TX
4-26-18

#306

They’d been seeing it at Winchester One, the same place I saw the Blackpoll. This morning I had a dentist appointment out near there at 9 a.m., so I went and looked at sunrise for the bird. Just before I had to leave Nick showed up and helped me find the bird. 😀

