brooklynbridgebirds:

Blackpoll Warbler (female)

Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 1

#304

One had been seen all week at Winchester One, a pocket park in Goleta with some lerped eucalyptus and a bunch of migrating warblers. I couldn’t get out there to chase it until today, but I finally did, and the bird was kind enough both to be there and to pose for a fuzzy documentation photo. Yay!

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/178406027751.

Tags: birds, PJH, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, blwa.