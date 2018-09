debunkshy:

Northern Goshawk

Beatty’s Ranch, AZ

17 June 2018

Def. want a hard hat if you’re gonna get this close to a Northern Goshawk’s next.

Tags: birds, nogo, that banding code is highly appropriate, its what i was reminding myself, while leaving the area, with my thankfully intact scalp.