acryptozoo: Pectoral Sandpiper (Calidris melanotos) #289While…

Pectoral Sandpiper (Calidris melanotos) #289

acryptozoo:

Pectoral Sandpiper (Calidris melanotos)

#289

While chasing the Pacific Golden-Plover yesterday I was basically in shorebird heaven. There were SO MANY SHOREBIRDS roaming the thick accumulation of wrack on Goleta West Beach. One bird that intrigued me was in a large group of Sanderlings; it was just a tad bigger than they were, with a sharp demarcation between the streaked breast and the white belly. I took a bunch of (crappy) photos through my spotting scope and compared them to references when I got home.

I wish I’d been close enough to see the yellow legs, but even without that I think it’s clear enough to make the call. Pectoral Sandpiper it is. 🙂👍

birds, santa barbara county year list

