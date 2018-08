antisocial-wings:

“It has been very encouraging to me to see so many people come together for something…and to see a project that has united everybody so much. And I hope, and I think, that the future of Shipwrecked is bright.” Happy 2 year anniversary to Edgar Allen Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party!

(note: the gifs seem to work on the app but not on desktop, sorry)

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177342942026.

Tags: poeparty.