Photo
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177324727875.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177324727875.
Tags: i feel very much like i've been here.
This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, August 23rd, 2018 at 5:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.