Black Tern (Chlidonias niger)

#286

One benefit of fleeing the smoke to come back from our Mammoth trip early was that I had the chance this morning to chase the Black Tern that Nick reported yesterday at Ocean Beach Park west of Lompoc. Success!

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/176453574846.

Tags: birds, santa barbara county year list, blte.