nimium-amatrix-ingenii-sui:

Entulessë by yours truly



Here must be told of the custom that when a ship departed from

Númenor over the Great Sea to Middle-earth a woman, most often of the

captain’s kin, should set upon the vessel’s prow the Green Bough of

Return; and that was cut from the tree oiolairë, that signifies

‘Ever-summer’, which the Eldar gave to the Númenóreans, saying that they

set it upon their own ships in token of friendship with Ossë and Uinen.

The leaves of that tree were evergreen, glossy and fragrant; and it

throve upon sea-air.



I love this Númenórean

custom. I love the sea and old-fashioned wooden ships. I love Tolkien’s

Númenórean carpet ornaments. I felt like doing something simple and

bright and summery. And that’s the whole story behind this, really.