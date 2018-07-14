Did you ask noirerora (steinmagie on etsy) for permission to use her designs? your cotton pendants are literally the same as hers but she’s been selling them for longer. no offense, just wondering, since i don’t see you giving credit to her anywhere.
Yes, sure! She’s such a sweet soul and my jewelry inspired her to make these pendants and start her own etsy shop. Of course I had to buy one of her pendants and fell in love with macrame technique. I asked her if it’s okay to sell a few simple pendants at my shop too bc I couldn’t stop making them, it’s so relaxing compared to wire wrapping and helped during the moving stress. She’s now my big inspiration and I admire her jewelry work and photography too!
Wish I had proper internet connection so I could make a big post about her and give credit. The shop update was such a hassle to manage with my phone only too.
This is her amazing Etsy Shop – SteinMagie 💚
@noirerora is her photography Tumblr.
Sorry, that I didn’t explain it any further and just posted photos 😥
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175883586926.