« emerald-of-the-eight:A lovely green hairstreak butterfly…

debunkshy:Cape May WarblerSPI Convention Center, TX4-27-18

debunkshy:

Cape May Warbler
SPI Convention Center, TX
4-27-18

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175746182743.

Tags: birds, PJH, cmwa.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 at 7:09 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.