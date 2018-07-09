awhawkdudeno: Where must we go, we who wander this wasteland, in…
Where must we go,
we who wander this wasteland,
in search of our better selves.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175719056273.
This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, July 9th, 2018 at 12:05 pm and is filed under Tumblr.
Disclaimer: See domain name.