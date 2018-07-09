Fury Road, or Massimilio the Mad
(Partially stolen from @harkerling)
Dramatis Personae:
Massimilio, a madman
Furiosa, an Imperator
Immortale Giovanni, a lord of war
Rictus, son of Immortale Giovanni
Cannibale and Contadino, lesser lords of war
Angela Splendissima, a wife
Capace, a wife
Sapenda, a wife
Daggae, a wife
Fragilia, a wife
Fessura, a soldier
Nux, a dying soldier
my hand ſlipped
YES
The operatic version was composed by Handel and had its first performance in London in 1724.
The voice parts were:
Massimilio – altus (male contralto)
Furiosa – contralto
Immortale Giovanni – tenor
Rictus – bass
Cannibale and Contadino – altus and bass
Angela Splendissima – contralto
Capace, Sapenda, Daggae, Fragilia – sopranos
Fessura – bass
Nux – soprano (trousers role)
The opera was unusual as it was a rare early example of an on-stage instrumentalist – a violinist played the masked role of the “danza guerriera”
