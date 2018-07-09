Fury Road, or Massimilio the Mad

war-rig-ace:

siriustachi: forthegothicheroine: salparadisewasright: forthegothicheroine: (Partially stolen from @harkerling) Dramatis Personae: Massimilio, a madman Furiosa, an Imperator Immortale Giovanni, a lord of war Rictus, son of Immortale Giovanni Cannibale and Contadino, lesser lords of war Angela Splendissima, a wife Capace, a wife Sapenda, a wife Daggae, a wife Fragilia, a wife Fessura, a soldier Nux, a dying soldier my hand ſlipped YES @ourfuriosa The operatic version was composed by Handel and had its first performance in London in 1724. The voice parts were: Massimilio – altus (male contralto) Furiosa – contralto Immortale Giovanni – tenor Rictus – bass Cannibale and Contadino – altus and bass Angela Splendissima – contralto Capace, Sapenda, Daggae, Fragilia – sopranos Fessura – bass Nux – soprano (trousers role) The opera was unusual as it was a rare early example of an on-stage instrumentalist – a violinist played the masked role of the “danza guerriera”

