« greenandflex: let’s go

occasionallybirds: Blue-gray gnatcatcher (Polioptila…

occasionallybirds:

Blue-gray gnatcatcher (Polioptila caerulea)

John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge, Tinicum, Pennsylvania

June 14, 2018

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175550193936.

Tags: birds, bggn.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, July 4th, 2018 at 12:03 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.