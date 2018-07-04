occasionallybirds: Blue-gray gnatcatcher (Polioptila…
Blue-gray gnatcatcher (Polioptila caerulea)
John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge, Tinicum, Pennsylvania
June 14, 2018
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175550193936.
