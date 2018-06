Sometimes when I’m birdwatching…

Some clicking around on Bugguide.net leads me to think this is Ctenucha brunnea, a species of tiger moth. A bunch of them were fluttering next to the Baron Ranch Trail yesterday.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175261047926.

Tags: insects, that anonsally will never see, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, a really beautiful tiger moth in this case.