monsterbrush: Some fanart for an absolutely wonderful MMFR fanfiction: Midwife Rising by ImRobin, featuring a Wretched midwife clawing her way up through the ranks of the Citadel in the aftermath of the Fury Road and everybody’s favorite trash lizard. Shiny art for a chrome story – recommended!

