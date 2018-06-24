thelampa: moonchildlibrary

Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175205606271.
Tags: i wore the covers off mine, wasnt the first set, maybe the second?, but it’s the one i remember best.
This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, June 24th, 2018 at 7:05 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.