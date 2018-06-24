« Still too close to call. Dongfeng’s sailing about a knot faster…
thelampa: moonchildlibrary »

It’s looking better for Dongfeng with each passing minute.

It’s looking better for Dongfeng with each passing minute.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175205116231.

Tags: closer..., vor, volvo ocean race, dongfeng race team.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, June 24th, 2018 at 6:40 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.