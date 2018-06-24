I’ve been at my mom’s friend’s cottage all day, no cell reception, so I just went on the vor website to see the results–tbh I was expecting MAPFRE or Brunel, bc Dongfeng were still like 7 miles behind the last time I was able to check, but I guess they finally got their leg win when it really counted! I’ll be keeping my eye on the youtubes for the leg finish video, which I’m sure will be exciting to watch!
Yeah, the arrival video was a lot of fun. I still haven’t watched the dock-in and award ceremony; I plan to watch that soon.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175220073261.