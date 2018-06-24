« I’ve been at my mom’s friend’s cottage all day, no cell reception, so I just went on the vor website to see the results–tbh I was expecting MAPFRE or Brunel, bc Dongfeng were still like 7 miles behind the last time I was able to check, but I guess they finally got their leg win when it really counted! I’ll be keeping my eye on the youtubes for the leg finish video, which I’m sure will be exciting to watch!

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175222132993.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, big pine mountain survey.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, June 24th, 2018 at 5:03 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.