dendroica:

Kirtlands Warbler (via USFWSmidwest) Male Kirtland’s warbler in Michigan. The Kirtland’s warbler is an endangered species that nests in jack pine stands in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Ontario, Canada. Photo by Vince Cavalieri/USFWS.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174828912530.

Tags: birds, PJH, kiwa.