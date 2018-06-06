trainthief:

my coworker today was like “i bet you dont know this song” and put on Don’t Go Breaking My Heart. And I was like “yeah, of course I do, it’s Elton John” and he was like “who?” and I said “Elton John. He wrote this” and he was like “oh I don’t know about that, it’s just in the Chicken Little movie”

I’m not sure if this is interesting lore, widely known and ignored, or best left forgotten, but when this song came out it was Such A Thing. The music video was a) one of the first (maybe the first?) music videos, b) obviously made in about 30 minutes for no money, c) weirdly compelling, but d) hugely cringe-inducing. It totally went viral (though that phrase didn’t exist yet); you couldn’t escape it. But no one would confess to liking it; it was just “ohmygod you have to see this it is the most embarrassing thing evar”.

http://www.songfacts.com/detail.php?id=5507:

The song’s promotional film has been cited among the cheapest music videos ever produced. The circumstances behind its conception were detailed on an episode of Pop-Up Video. The video’s director was found in the midst of filming a Rod Stewart television special. He was pulled aside, located an unused soundstage, hastily dressed it to give the appearance of a recording studio, setup three cameras and had the two singers pretend to record their vocals. Shot in a single take while being told to ‘improvise’, Elton John and Kiki Dee often missed their cues and John’s attempt to lead Dee in a very haphazard dance sequence caught his companion off guard.

https://www.axs.com/elton-rewind-don-t-go-breaking-my-heart-with-kiki-dee-1976-21620:

The promotional film for “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”, an art form which would come to be known as music video, was designed to look like Elton John and Kiki Dee were laying down the vocals to their song in a recording studio. The most memorable image, other than the unfortunate plaid suit, was of Sir Elton leading his singing partner through an awkward but charming dance sequence during the bridge.

If you’ve never seen it you kind of have to, if only to relive the circa-1976 collective embarrassment:

