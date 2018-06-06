« trainthief:my coworker today was like “i bet you dont know this song” and put on Don’t Go Breaking…

steepravine:

Perched Lazuli Bunting. One species down for “larks birds” project!
I’ve seen more of these so far this spring than in the rest of my life put together. Partly it’s doing more birdwatching, but I think partly, too, it’s that they’re “fire followers”, and most of the places I birdwatch are in or near the Thomas Fire burn area.

They’re surprisingly hard to spot for birds that sing at the top of their lungs and look like, well, this.

