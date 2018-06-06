For someone who wants to start drawing. What supplies do you reccomend?

I would start with the basics!

• A small range of pencils (2H, HB, 2B, 4B…) because you might find you have a preference for hardness. Most brands in art stores are great and inexpensive. There are small differences between them that you will not notice at first.

• Paper – this might seem daunting. There are sooo many kinds. I recommend starting with a mixed media, spiral-ring pad. It’s cheap and great for pencil and ink. Watercolour even works pretty well on them. The important thing to keep in mind with paper is to USE IT. I used to get so caught up in the mindset of “well, is this idea worthy of my valuable paper-space?” This is dumb. Don’t do this.

• Time – drawing is very time-consuming for me, but I love it. It’s very therapeutic. Don’t forget that you’re supposed to be enjoying this, in theory. Some days you just can’t get into a groove. In those instances, I wouldn’t try to force it.

• Patience – you probably won’t be very ‘good’ at first, haha. I mean, you won’t like some drawings. It’s a process. You’ll find your style eventually.

Drawing has been sort of a life-long friend for me. Always there when you’re feeling down, just as close when you’re feeling super happy and want to have fun. You’re going to love it.

