« For someone who wants to start drawing. What supplies do you reccomend?

inthetags: reblog this and put a song in the tags that breaks your heart

inthetags:

reblog this and put a song in the tags that breaks your heart

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174654901036.

Tags: 2359, king crimson, two hands.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, June 6th, 2018 at 11:16 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.