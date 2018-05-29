I’ve been catching up on the arrivals videos and the footage of Charles’ frustration on Dongfeng just have me a lot of feels and I hope you don’t mind me dumping them in your askbox. But when he said he lost two Figaros this way my heart broke and I just wanted to wrap him in blankets and pull that ridiculous hat more snugly on his head. But also, I just couldn’t help but be struck by the visual irony of that against the golden hour on steroids they were sailing through (continued bc feels)
