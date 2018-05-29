« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching I see things that aren’t birds.

mostlythemarsh:It’s

mostlythemarsh:

It’s

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174387113566.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, May 29th, 2018 at 5:01 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.