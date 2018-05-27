« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching I see things that aren’t birds.

So Edgar, do all your ravens have names? Do you have favourites amongst them?

Of course. I can’t possibly choose a favorite raven, but I’m quite proud of some of their names: Solomon Kaw, Hugin, Munin, and Pluto particularly. When Arawn and Persephone had chicks, Annabel named them Huey, Dewey, and Louie. I’m not entirely sure why, but they won’t respond to anything else, so it’s moot.

I can, however, choose a least favorite raven. Nevermore’s a good-for-nothing freeloader.

-Edgar Allan Poe

