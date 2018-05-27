« So Edgar, do all your ravens have names? Do you have favourites amongst them?

Gustave Loiseau Brume sur l'Eure, environs de…

catonhottinroof:

Gustave Loiseau

Brume sur l’Eure, environs de Saint-Cyr-du-Vaudreuil, 1913

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174320239691.

