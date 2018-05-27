catonhottinroof: Gustave Loiseau Brume sur l’Eure, environs de…
Gustave Loiseau
Brume sur l’Eure, environs de Saint-Cyr-du-Vaudreuil, 1913
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174320239691.
