« Hi Bitches! I just wanted to pop in to ask if you’d be willing to signal boost that USA primaries are currently happening, and not only should you vote for house/senate, but also make sure to look up your judicial nominees if you have any! Judges are the eventual true decision-makers on the rights of workers v corporations, and voting against a judge who doesn’t believe in workers rights is one way to make a HUGE difference! Thanks for all you do 💜

riversname: Auguste Toulmouche – 21 September 1829 – 16…

riversname:

Auguste Toulmouche – 21 September 1829 – 16 October 1890, France – “Contemplation”

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174242338058.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, May 25th, 2018 at 7:04 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.