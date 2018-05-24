Oh my stars and stripes! YOU’RE RIGHT!

ATTENTION ALL ASPIRING RICH BITCHES AND BITCH-AFFILIATED AMBITIOUS YOUNGLINGS.

Here in the USA, it’s political primary season. This is when districts all over the country (yes, including yours) are choosing their candidates for election. That’s right: at this moment, YOU have the power to decide who is even running for office. If you’ve ever said, “Voting just feels like choosing between the lesser of two evils,” then this is your chance to put less evil people on the ballot. I KNOW RIGHT?

As we’ve explained, voting and participating in your local government is one of the best ways to effect positive social and economic change in our country. And it’s not that hard! Here’s how you can get involved:

1. Register to vote. (You must be at least 18 and a US citizen.)

2. Educate yourself on how primaries work.

3. Show the fuck up at the polls.

That’s it! The process will vary by state, but GOOGLE IS YOUR FRIEND, YO. Get your friends together and go caucus as a unit! Make a date out of studying the candidates and quiz each other on their positions. CIVIC INVOLVEMENT IS SEXY AS HELL AND YOU SHOULD FUCKING DO IT.

This has been a Bitches Get Riches PSA. We now open the floor to your questions and/or comments. Reblogging with further information is highly encouraged.

