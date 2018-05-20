« boy-warbler:Best bird of the day: Cape May Warbler (Dentroica…
lies:Fun fact: I’ve set my alarm for 3 a.m. because I want to be up on East Pinery Road at 5 a.m. in… »

klemannlee:Black-throated Green Warbler

klemannlee:

Black-throated Green Warbler

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174097910583.

Tags: birds, PJH, btgw.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, May 20th, 2018 at 5:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.