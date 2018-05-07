lberghol: Hope everyone had a fabulous Global Big Day this…

« mostlythemarsh: Scale
Hope everyone had a fabulous Global Big Day this weekend! We managed to get 71 species, soooo many warblers! When you start your day with a Blackburnian, you know it’s gonna be good! #blackburnianwarbler #blackburnian #warbler #lucky #littlejewel #globalbigday #didit #birdwatching #nycaudubon #nycnature #nycparks #nycbirds #bird #birding #brooklynbirding #brooklyn #greenwoodcemetery #floweringtree #spring #migration #urbanbirding #urbanwildlife #nycwildlife #audubon #wildnyc #myfavoriteseason (at Green-Wood Cemetery)

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/173676881746.

Tags: birds, PJH, blwa, i got 87!, but being in socal was an unfair advantage, 71 in nyc was probably harder, santa barbara county could have done better, we were 13th in terms of california counties, or i guess tied for 12th with marin.

