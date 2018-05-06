« filmswithoutfaces: A Room with a View (1985)dir. James Ivory
Black-chinned Sparrow (Spizella atrogularis)Photo by Flickr user…

Black-chinned Sparrow (Spizella atrogularis)

Photo by Flickr user Tom Benson

Brad Hacker recently reported hearing some of these up on West Camino Cielo near Refugio Pass, so this morning I got up there as the sun was rising and sure enough; I was barely out of my car when I heard the bird’s distinctive song – until now something I’d only heard in recordings.

I wasn’t able to see the bird, but the song is distinctive enough that I’m fine with counting it.

