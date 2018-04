permagrinphoto:

Yellow-headed Blackbird

#257

At the Cuyama Dairy, two females mixed in with the hundreds of Tricolored Blackbirds and assorted Brewer’s and Brown-headed Cowbirds.

Tags: birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, yhbl.