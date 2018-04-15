birdsandbirds:

Greater Sage-grouse lekking! Crowley Lake, Mono Basin Lee Vining, CA

I saw them on this lek a couple of weeks ago! I was farther away (just off 395), so I didn’t have this nice a view. Thanks for sharing it!

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172963591091.

Tags: birds, grsg, they were 28 in my mono county year list, which i got up to 91 by the last day of our trip, good enough for third in ebird, though ive since fallen to fourth, and will shortly drop to fifth i suspect.