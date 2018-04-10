Black-chinned Hummingbird (Archilochus alexandri)

Image by Wikimedia user Mdf

#236

Finally! I was pretty sure I’d had glimpses of these in the flowering eucalyptus opposite the Cape Honeysuckle lately, but I’d never had a long enough look to be sure, what with the Rufous Hummingbirds constantly chasing away all the less-aggressive hummingbirds. I’ve probably spent a total of 4 hours under that tree in the past week, craning my head to sift through hummingbirds. The people who live on the other side of the creek probably think I’m a little… odd.

But today after work I tried one more time, and Black-chinned magic happened: Nice long looks at an adult male. 😃

