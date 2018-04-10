« speakingofnature: The song of a Grasshopper Sparrow (Ammodramus…

anonsally replied to your photo “After the Fire Franklin Trail, Thomas Fire burn area,…

anonsally
replied to your photo “After the Fire Franklin Trail, Thomas Fire burn area, 2018-04-08”

That is a GORGEOUS photo.

You are super kind.

Here’s another patch of flowers (Black Mustard, I think, in this case) that I saw during my hike in the burn area. They made me think of you. See if you can guess why! 😜

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172806775816.

Tags: anonsally, wildflowers, sometimes, carp without cars, franklin trail, thomas fire.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, April 10th, 2018 at 2:53 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.