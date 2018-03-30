ncascades:

Red breasted sapsuckers have been seen in abundance up at the Environmental Learning Center, most likely due to the colder weather we have been having. 📸: grad student @wingtrip http://ift.tt/2HRVdfd

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172430058746.

Tags: birds, like whoa, rbsa, some birds are cool and all, and you see them and appreciate them, but other birds kind of knock you over the head with it, you think those other birds were birds?, _this_ is a bird buddy.